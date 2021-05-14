Two ace music directors on board for Mahesh Babu

SS Thaman and Devi Sri Prasad are undoubtedly the top 2 music directors in Tollywood at the moment. In terms of career, we can say that there is a huge competition between these two musicians.

But, have you ever wondered how would it be if these two music composers join hands together for a movie? Well, this is going to happen. As per the latest reports, both the music directors Devi Sri Prasad and SS Thaman reportedly got onboard to compose tunes for an upcoming Telugu film starring Mahesh Babu. We already knew that Superstar Mahesh Babu who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is all set to join hands with director Trivikram Srinivas.

Both DSP and Thaman are going to score music for this movie which is going to mark the third outing of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after Athadu and Khaleja movies.