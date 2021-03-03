Two shoots for Pawan Kalyan on the same day

Tollywood: Pawan Kalyan who took a small break from the films is all set to mark his come back into the industry with his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab under the direction of Venu Sriram.

Touted to be the official Telugu remake of Hindi super hit film 'Pink', the expectations are sky-high on this movie. As per the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan is now planning to shoot for 2 movies back to back on Tuesday. Pawan Kalyan who is participating in the shooting of movie #PSPK27 has wrapped up the shooting of his portion and moved onto the shooting of 'Ayyappanam Koshiyum' remake in Aluminium factory, Kondapur. Pawan Kalyan is also holding talks with Janasena party leaders and keeping an update regarding his political party.

As the municipal elections are going to take place in Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan became busy with political works. Keeping the politics aside, it is evident that Pawan Kalyan is busy multitasking to strike a perfect balance between his film as well as his political career.