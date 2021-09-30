Two star heroines in consideration for Thalapathy!

Vamshi Paidipally is one of the talented filmmakers in the Telugu Cinema Industry. The director delivered a big blockbuster Maharshi recently. The director was supposed to do another film with Mahesh but things did not work as expected. Now, he is doing a film with Thalapathy Vijay.



Vijay is set to make his debut with the film in Telugu. The latest reports reveal us that the makers are in talks with Kiara Advani for playing the female lead role in the film. Since Kiara is already acting in RC15, a production of Dil Raju, the producer might be planning to get her on board for this film as well. If Kiara says no, the makers might approach Rashmika Mandanna.



The makers are planning to make the film as a bilingual and dub it in Hindi language. More details are awaited.