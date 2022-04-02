Ugadi Special: Mahesh Babu's New Poster Is Unveiled From Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Today is special day for all the Tollywood movie buffs as most of the makers dropped the special posters from their upcoming movies and turned the day into a blockbuster one… Even the producers of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata also treated the fans of this 'Aagadu' star by dropping a festive special poster…



In this poster, Mahesh Babu looked terrific holding his belt and is all set to fight with the goons in a beach!

Speaking about the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Ace music director S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing is being done by Marthand K Venkatesh. With this movie, Mahesh Babu and SS Thaman are re-uniting after seven years.

Thus Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres!