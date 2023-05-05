Ugram Movie OTT Release Date and Platform Fixed

Allari Naresh, a promising actor, and young director Vijay Kanakamedala have collaborated again for their latest release, "Ugram," which premiered in theaters today. The film features the stunning Mirnaa Menon as the lead actress in this intense action drama.

Thanks to its well-planned promotions, "Ugram" has created a lot of buzz. It has now been announced that the digital streaming rights for the film have been acquired by the popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to Allari Naresh and Mirnaa Menon, the film also stars Shatru, Sharath, and Indraja. "Ugram" is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens, with Sricharan Pakala composing the music.