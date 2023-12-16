Umapathi Trailer Launched, Theatrical Release On December 29

Love stories set in rural backdrops will always have the support of the audience because there will be honesty in them. Meanwhile, a movie titled 'Umapati' which falls under the genre is coming to enthrall the audience. While Anuragh is playing the hero in this movie, Avika Gor of Chinnari Pelli Kuthuru and Uyyala Jampala fame is playing the heroine. Satya Dwarapudi is directing the movie, while K.Koteswar Rao is bankrolling it under the banners of Krishi Creations and Avika Screen Creations. The previously released posters, songs, teaser etc. have got positive responses. Interim, the trailer of this film was released.

The trailer transports us to the beautiful rural environment, where we get to see the people of the village with different mindsets. The protagonist is a happy-go-lucky guy who is aimless in life. Seems like there is a conflict between the two villages which becomes a big hindrance to the love story of the lead pair. The trailer exudes naturalness. The visuals are natural, yet enchanting. Re-recording added life to the visuals. It is evident through the trailer that Umapathi has been made as an entertaining film that should be watched with the whole family.

Anuragh looked cool and we can observe ease in his acting, whereas Avika Gor looked pretty. Music director Shakthikanth Karthick, who has worked on blockbuster movies like Fidaa, has composed the music for the film. Raghavendra cranks the camera, whereas Goutham Raju and Nani take care of editing. Venkat Are handles the art department, while lyrics were penned by Chandrabose, Murthy Devagupthapu, and Bhaskarabhatla.

Posani Krishna Murali, Thulasi, Praveen, Auto Ram Prasad, Trinadh, Srimannarayana, Bhadram, Srinivas, and Jayavani are the other prominent cast.

As officially announced by the makers, Umapathi will hit the screens on December 29th.

Cast: Anuragh, Avika Gor, Posani Krishna Murali, Thulasi, Praveen, Auto Ram Prasad, Trinadh, Srimannarayana, Bhadram, Srinivas, and Jayavani

Technical Crew:

Producer: K Koteswar Rao

Director: Satya Dwarapudi

DOP: Raghavendra

Music: Shakthikanth Karthick

Background music: Jeevan Babu

Editor: Goutham Raju, Nani

Lyrics: Chandrabose, Murthy Devagupthapu, and Bhaskarabhatla

Art: Venkat Are

PRO: Sai Satish, Rambabu