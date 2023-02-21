Unfulfilled Wishes of Late Actor Taraka Ratna

The last rites of Tollywood actor and Nandamuri Taraka Ratna were performed today, with several prominent figures from the film industry and fans paying their respects to the late "Amaravathi" star. In recent interviews, Taraka Ratna had expressed many plans for his life that would now remain unfulfilled. Here are some of the things that the actor had hoped to achieve in his career and personal life.

On February 22, Taraka Ratna would have celebrated his 40th birthday, a day he typically marked with family and friends. In the past, his uncle Balakrishna was often the chief guest at these celebrations. Sadly, this year his loved ones will deeply miss him, as the actor passed away on February 18, 2023, after a lengthy hospitalization due to heart issues.

Among the late actor's unfulfilled dreams was a desire to act alongside his uncle Balakrishna in a multi-starrer film. In an interview, Taraka Ratna had also expressed his wish to appear in Balakrishna's movies, even in a cameo role, as he considered himself the biggest fan of his uncle.

Taraka Ratna also hoped to share the screen with his cousins Jr. NTR and Kalyan Ram, never showing any preference for one over the other and always praising them equally.

In addition to his acting career, Taraka Ratna reportedly wanted to contest as an MLA from the Gudivada constituency in the Krishna district. He had apparently conveyed this wish to his uncle, N. Chandrababu Naidu, who announced that the late actor would take an active role in TDP politics.

Finally, Taraka Ratna had taken an active part in the "Yuva Galam" roadshow initiated by his cousin Nara Lokesh on behalf of their party, with the aim of returning their political party to power. Unfortunately, he fainted during the event due to a massive heart attack.