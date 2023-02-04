Unstoppable 2 starring Pawan Kalyan reaches 100 million viewing minutes milestone

Nandamuri Balakrishna's popular talk show "Unstoppable" on Aha is reaching new heights with each episode. The latest featuring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has received a phenomenal response, making history on OTT platforms by amassing 100 million viewing minutes.

For the first time ever, fans were treated to a live viewing of the episode at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad, attracting huge crowds of admirers of both Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna. The episode's success demonstrates the immense popularity and excitement it has generated.



Pawan Kalyan shared previously unknown experiences and insights, providing a rare opportunity for fans to gain deeper understanding of the star. "Unstoppable" stands out as one of the few shows that offers such exclusive entertainment.



This latest episode showcases Aha's resonance with audiences and marks the start of a new era of digital entertainment. The second part of Powerstar's episode will air on February 10th."

