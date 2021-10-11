Unstoppable with Nandamuri Balakrishna!

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working on the film Akhanda. Pragya Jaiswal is the film's female lead. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film marks their third-time collaboration. Very soon, Balakrishna will be seen as a host for a talk show for Aha Video.

Titled Unstoppable, the talk show will be going on-air soon. In the talk show, Balakrishna will be seen talking to many celebrities to bring out some candid things. Balakrishna is reportedly talking to Mohan Babu in his first episode. Along with Mohan Babu, the other family members of the senior actor are also expected to participate in the talk show.

Aha Video has released a pre-look of the talk show and the complete details of the same will be revealed soon. The shoot for the first episode is currently in progress. Stay tuned to the official announcement on the same.