Uppena changed Krish Jagarlamudi's plans

Tollywood: Vaishnav Tej's Uppena has become a big hit at the box-office. The film changed the fate of new hero in the film industry. As Sukumar said, the film is gearing up to score 100 Cr collection at the box-office. Now, the success is pushing Krish to change his plans.

Director Krish did a film with Vaishnav Tej already and the movie is currently in the post-production stage. As per the reports, the makers planned to release the film on OTT space. The film unit does not want to give a theatrical release initially but they seem to be thinking at releasing the film in theatres. The success of Uppena can surely help in the new film getting good deals.

Rakul Preet Singh played the leading lady in the movie. Krish produced the film and it is a rural based drama. More details about the film will come out soon.