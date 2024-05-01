‘Ustaad’ and ‘Polimera 2’ Win Big at Dada Saheb Film Festival

Two Telugu movies, ‘Ustad’ and ‘Polimera 2’, have soared high at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.

‘Polimera 2’, a sequel to the hit ‘Ma Uri Polimera’, bagged an award, while ‘Ustad’ received an "Honorary Jury Mention". Both films were praised for their unique stories and performances.



‘Ustad’, starring Sri Simha, tells the inspiring journey of a young man who conquers his fear of heights to become a pilot. ‘Polimera 2’ thrilled audiences with its continuation of the original story.



In 'Ma Uri Polimera', actors like Satyam Rajesh and Kamakshi Bhaskarla did great work. The movie was released directly on Disney + Hotstar and many people watched it. Last November, it came out in theaters too and made fans happy.



The film team shared their happiness on social media. They thanked everyone who helped make the movie. The festival happened in Delhi on Tuesday, on the birthday of Dada Saheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema.



Naveen Chandra, the lead actor of ‘Month of Madhu’, also received the Best Actor award at the festival. This movie is another critically acclaimed Telugu production.



Congratulations to the winning teams!







