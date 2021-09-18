UV Creations plans films with Megastar & Mega Powerstar

UV Creations is one of the prestigious production houses in Telugu Cinema. After the disaster Saaho, the producers pinned big hopes on Radhe Shyam. Despite hits and flops, the production house is not turning back to come up with more films. Now, they are on a mission to do films with heroes from the Mega family.

Already, UV Creations worked with Sai Dharam Tej. Now, the production house wants to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi as well as Mega Powerstar Ram Charan.

We hear that director Maruthi prepared a script for Chiranjeevi and the film will hit the floors next year. UV Creations already worked with Maruthi and they are showing interest to be a part of the film.

Sujeeth is also planning to do another film in the production house. As of now, nothing has been confirmed yet. Most likely, Charan might act in the film.