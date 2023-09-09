Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela starrer ‘Aadikeshava’ first single out now 

Panja Vaisshnav Tej has made a mark for himself by starring in National Award-winning film, “Uppena,” on debut. He is now gearing up to entertain audience in an action spectacle, “Aadikeshava.”

Young Sensation, Sreeleela, is playing female lead role in the film. Aparna Das and Joju George are making their debut in Telugu Cinema with the film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.



The debutant Srikanth N Reddy directorial has been scheduled for 10th November release and the team has released first single, ‘Sittharala Sithravathi’ from the album, composed by ace composer and National Award winner, GV Prakash Kumar.



The song is a peppy melody between the leads. The hero of the film, Vaisshnav Tej calls his Chitra, Sittharala Sithravathi and praises her beauty to great extent. Lyricist Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry, used variety combination of words to give this peppy number life of its own.

Rahul Sipligunj, the singer of Oscar Award Winning song, “Naatu Naatu,” gave a different folk flavor with this rusty voice to this number. Ramya Behara complimented the feel of the song, commendably. The song is set to go viral and play at parties for sure, say listeners.



“Aadikeshava” team is working hard to give a great action entertainer to viewers in theatres. Producers are happy with the output and state that this Diwali will be bombastic at the box office for the film. Dudley, Arthur A. Wilson are handling cinematography while Navin Nooli is editing the film. AS Prakash is the Art Director for the robust action entertainer. More details will be announced soon.







