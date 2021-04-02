Vakeel Saab: Here is the suspense element of the film!

Tollywood: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's next film Vakeel Saab is gearing up for a grand release on April 9th. Touted to be the official remake of the Bollywood hit film Pink, the film is creating a lot of interest at the box-office. Pawan Kalyan's fans are extremely happy with the way the film's trailer was cut. The trailer hiked the expectations in the film. Now, there is a buzz that a suspense factor is awaiting the fans.

We came to know that a popular actor will be playing a cameo role in the film. The actor will be seen in the flashback track, according to the director. Shruti Haasan will be paired up with Pawan Kalyan in the flashback but we are unsure about who is the actor that will throw a suspense to the fans.

For now, the makers have kept it under wraps and we have to wait few more days to come across the same. Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The complete details of the film will come out soon.