Vakeel Saab in Ceded: Exceptional Revenue at the box office

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab completed the theatrical run of one week at the box office. So far, the performance of the film is satisfactory for everyone. Interestingly, the film is set to break even in Ceded by tomorrow. The film is registering good numbers in the area and is satisfying the distributors and producers.

As per the trade experts, the following is the update on the film's performance at the box office in Ceded.

Vakeel Saab Ceeded first week share: 11.70 Cr.

The film will need approximately 80 lakhs for reaching the break-even point.

In this area, the top five films are as follows: (Top 5 First week Shares)

Baahubali The Conclusion: 20.57 Cr

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy : 15 Cr

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo : 13.50 Cr

Baahubali The Beginning: 12.12 Cr

Vakeel Saab: 11.70 Cr.

Directed by Sriram Venu, the film is produced jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.