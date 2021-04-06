Vakeel Saab Pre-Release Business Report
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's next film Vakeel Saab is creating a huge buzz in the film industry now. The film certainly has everything that can gain the attention of public. The trailer already created a curiosity among the audiences. The film has done a pre-release theatrical business of close to 85 crores.
The following is the breakdown of Vakeel Saab film's Pre Release Business (Few Areas Changed)
Nizam: 23Cr
Ceded: 12Cr
Uttarandhra: 10Cr
East Godavari: 7Cr
West Godavari: 6Cr
Guntur: 7Cr
Krishna: 6Cr
Nellore: 3.35Cr
Telugu States Total:- 74.35CR
Karnataka+Rest Of India - 4Cr
Overseas - 5Cr
Total World Wide: 83.35Cr
Directed by Sriram Venu, the movie is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Thaman S is the music director of the film. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla are also a part of the film. The film is hitting the screens on 9th of this month.