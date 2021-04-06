Top
Vakeel Saab Pre-Release Business Report
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's next film Vakeel Saab is creating a huge buzz in the film industry now. The film certainly has everything that can gain the attention of public. The trailer already created a curiosity among the audiences. The film has done a pre-release theatrical business of close to 85 crores.

The following is the breakdown of Vakeel Saab film's Pre Release Business (Few Areas Changed)

Nizam: 23Cr

Ceded: 12Cr

Uttarandhra: 10Cr

East Godavari: 7Cr

West Godavari: 6Cr

Guntur: 7Cr

Krishna: 6Cr

Nellore: 3.35Cr

Telugu States Total:- 74.35CR

Karnataka+Rest Of India - 4Cr

Overseas - 5Cr

Total World Wide: 83.35Cr

Directed by Sriram Venu, the movie is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Thaman S is the music director of the film. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla are also a part of the film. The film is hitting the screens on 9th of this month.

