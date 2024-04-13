Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s female-driven thriller ‘Sabari’ promises edge-of-your-seat action

Versatile actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, known for her impactful performances in Telugu cinema with hits like "Krack" and "Veera Simha Reddy", is set to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming female-driven thriller "Sabari". Directed byAnil Katzand produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the Maha Movies banner, the film's theatrical trailer was unveiled recently, promising an exhilarating action-packed experience.

Expressing her excitement about her first female-driven project in Telugu, Varalaxmi stated, "I am very excited about 'Sabari'. I am amazed by our producer Mahendra Nath garu for making such a lavish-scaled female-driven film with me. This film is a straightforward thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to end."

Actor Varun Sandesh, attending the event, praised the producer Mahendra Nath's exceptional treatment of everyone involved. "I hope our audience laps up this film," he added, citing his previous collaboration with Varalaxmi in "Michael".

Producer Mahendra Nath expressed gratitude to the cast and crew, highlighting Varalaxmi's dedication despite facing challenges during filming. He emphasized the film's gripping narrative and announced its release on May 3rd, expressing confidence in its ability to impress audiences.

Actor Shashank commended "Sabari" as a unique thriller that promises an engaging viewing experience, while Amar Deep lauded Varalaxmi's performance and Mahendra Nath's organizational skills.

Actor Prabhu, impressed by the film's trailer, expressed hope for its success, emphasizing its potential beyond the initial storyline he was briefed on.

The event was attended by various industry personalities including actor Phani, Sunayana, cinematographer Nani Chamidisetty, art director Asish Tej, costume designer Manasa Sunna, and choreographer Raj Krishna, highlighting the anticipation surrounding "Sabari" within the film fraternity. With its thrilling premise and talented ensemble, "Sabari" is poised to enthrall audiences upon its release.