Varun Tej feels ‘Operation Valentine,’ a tale of passion, patriotism, and new horizons

Mega Prince Varun Tej introduces the much-anticipated air force action film, "Operation Valentine." Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, the movie boasts a global release on March 1 in Telugu and Hindi. Co-produced by God Bless Entertainment and Nandakumar Abbineni, the film is set to captivate audiences with its teaser and trailer garnering widespread acclaim. Varun Tej shared insights during a press conference, heightening expectations for this grand cinematic spectacle.

How did the 'Operation Valentine' project come about?

Director Shakti Pratap Singh approached me with this story in 2020, and I was immediately drawn to it. Having previously considered a project with Sony Pictures that didn't materialize, this story found favor with them due to its national appeal and well-planned execution. Despite the director being Hindi, we decided to shoot the film in both Telugu and Hindi, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Working with a new director on a war backdrop film must be challenging. How did you approach it?

Director Shakti Pratap Singh's passion for the project was evident from the start. Despite being a new director, his dedication and belief in the story impressed me. He conducted thorough research and showcased his expertise in VFX. His ability to draw out strong performances from the actors was commendable, making the entire process collaborative and fulfilling.

What inspired the title 'Operation Valentine' for a war film?

The film pays homage to the Pulwama incident on February 14, 2019, where 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives. The Indian Air Force's subsequent surgical strikes, planned as a return gift to the enemy on Valentine's Day, form the backdrop of the story. 'Valentine' in the movie symbolizes the love of every Indian for their country. The Air Force officers praised it as the best movie on the Pulwama incident, connecting emotionally with every Indian.

Aerial war involves extensive VFX. Was it challenging for you as an actor?

Experienced with VFX since "Anthariksham," the challenge lies in portraying realistic emotions despite the constraints of an oxygen mask. To understand the nuances, I consulted with a pilot and experienced a flight simulator, enhancing the authenticity of my role as Rudra, an Air Force officer.

How was the experience of working in Hindi?

I took two months of Hindi classes, focusing on diction and emotional dialogue delivery. It was an enriching experience, and though challenging, it added a new layer to my acting skills.

Any insights into working with Manushi Chillar and Mickey Jay Mayer

Manushi Chillar worked diligently for her role, and her dedication was commendable. Mickey Jay Mayer's music is emotionally powerful, adding depth to the narrative.