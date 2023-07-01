Varun Tej launches ‘Ma Oori Polimera-2’ teaser

'Ma Oori Polimera-2', produced by Shree Krishna Creations and presented by Ghana Babu, is directed by Dr Anil Vishwanath. Satyam Rajesh, Dr Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup Srinu, Rakendu Mouli, Baladitya, Sahitya Dasari, and Ravi Varma are playing prominent roles in it. The edgy and gripping film is gearing up for a theatrical release at the end of this month.



Ahead of the promising movie's release, Mega Prince Varun Tej today launched its teaser. Speaking on the occasion, Varun Tej said that Satyam Rajesh is one of his good friend. "I watched 'Maa Oori Polimera 1' on OTT and loved it a lot. The teaser of 'Ma Oori Polimera-2' is super interesting. It has been made as a sequel. I wish the team to grab a big hit."

Producer Gowri Krishna said, "Thanks to Varun Tej for releasing the teaser. I have previously done a movie titled 'Question Mark' with Adah Sharma, but it didn't work commercially. When I watched 'Ma Oori Polimera-1' on OTT, I fell in love with it. I immediately called the director Anil and told him I would like to do a sequel. He agreed and the second part is much better than the first. The screenplay and direction are superb. Satyam Rajesh and Kamakshi as rivals will entertain for sure. I am very happy to present a good movie to the audience. We are planning to release the film at the end of this month or in the first week of August."

Director Dr Anil Vishwanath said, "I wrote this story Dr Anil VishwanathDr Anil Vishwanathafter seeing a real-life incident that was aired on TV during the 2020 lockdown. As the story takes place in a rural setting, the dialogues are raw. The scenes and characters are bold. We have tried to portray what it would be like if there indeed is black magic. We shot in Paderu, Kerala and Uttarakhand. We have tried to touch the subject of the famous Padmanabha Swamy Temple as well. You have to watch the movie to know what we have tried to tell. The story revolves around a murder mystery. Black magic is an added element. Satyam Rajesh and Kamakshi have acted brilliantly. The second part is going to be unpredictable in terms of the twists and turns.”

Actress Kamakshi said that 'Priyuralu' was her first film. "After my debut, I did 'Ma Oori Polimera'. After its OTT release, I received a lot of applause. The director has designed my character very well in the second part as well. I am a doctor and a theater artist. So, I see the character as a character. I don't think there are any other considerations. I am moving forward to doing the roles I like."

Actor Satyam Rajesh began his speech by thanking Varun Tej. "I have got a powerful role with a lot of importance in the larger scheme of things. Those who have watched the first part are curious about what the second part is about. The first part was a big hit. I am very happy that I gained ten kilos for this film. I was a bit scared when I had to do some scenes in the graveyard. I am confident that the film will take me to another level as an actor."