Veera Simha Reddy Trailer: Balakrishna Roars As Faction King And Is All Set On A Mission To Protect His Home Land

Tollywood's iconic actor and 'God Of Masses' Balakrishna is all ready to treat his fans and audience with his latest movie Veera Simha Reddy. As the film is scheduled to release on the occasion of the Pongal festival, the makers dropped the powerful trailer and showcased a glimpse of his high-end action sequence. Well, the trailer launch event is being held at the BMR-Arjun's Infra venture site near the KIMS hospital situated near to the Ongole- Guntur road. The event is filled with all his fans and the trailer also received a great response.

Along with sharing the trailer, they also wrote, "ఒంటిచేత ఊచకోత మొదలు #VeeraSimhaReddyTrailer out now! - https://youtu.be/XUdcXkvYJs0 #VeeraSimhaReddy in cinemas on Jan 12th".

The trailer begins with Balakrishna doling out his responsibility towards his motherland Kurnool. He says that he took up the task to protect his future generations and thus will not spare anyone. "Seema Lo Ye Okkaru Katthi Pattakudadhu Ani Nenokkadni Katthi Patta. Parapathi Kosamo Petthanam Kosamo Kaadhu. Mundu Tharalu Naakichina Badhyatha. Nadi Faction Kadu, Seema Meeda Effection. Veera Simha Reddy. Puttindi Pulicherla, Chadivindi Ananthapuram, Ruling Kurnool." This introduction dialogue is enough to raise the impact and Sai Madhav Burra's next-level penning made the trailer worth watching. Well, Balakrishna is seen in two roles, one being a younger one and the other as a middle-aged man. So, there might be some powerful flashback in the movie. Antagonists Duniya Vijay and his wife Varalakshmi Sarathkumar are also no less in showcasing their villanism in the trailer. Shruti Haasan looked cool in a song glimpse while comparing NBK with Kamal Haasan in the trailer launch event.

Sai Madhav Burra also spoke on this occasion and wrote, "Veera Simha Reddy is a film that will be liked by everyone."

Casting Details of Veera Simha Reddy:

• Nandamuri Balakrishna as Veera Simha Reddy

• Shruti Haasan as Sandhya

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Padma

• Honey Rose as Deepthi

• Duniya Vijay as Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy

• P. Ravi Shankar as Krishna Reddy

• Lal

• Chandrika Ravi

This Gopichand Malineni project is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Veera Simha Reddy will be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival…

Well, Balakrishna announced his next movie with F3 fame Anil Ravipudi...



