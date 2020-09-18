Venkatesh Daggubati Unveils The Title Motion Poster Of Vishnu Manchu's 'Mosagallu'

The makers of Vishnu Manchu starrer 'Mosagallu' movie has raised expectations with the intriguing motion poster. Being a high-end movie made with Indian-Hollywood collaboration, it has Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. Tollywood's ace actor Venkatesh Daggubati has unveiled the title poster through his Twitter page and also dropped his best wishes for the team…

The title poster took the expectations on the movie a notch higher with its intriguing and catchy background music along with showing off Federal Bank's currency note in slow motion. Finally, the title gets unveiled 'Mosagallu'. This movie is based on 'The World's Biggest IT Scam.



Vishnu thanked Venkatesh Daggubati for unveiling the title motion poster…

Here is the Rise Of 'Mosagallu', title motion poster. Thank you Sri. @venkymama for launching it. 🙏 #Mosagallu https://t.co/lgTRr7tQuA — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) September 18, 2020



Vishnu will essay the role of 'Arjun' and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as 'Anu' in this thriller flick. This movie has Sunil Shetty as the baddie and Navdeep and Naveen Chandra in other prominent roles. Being a new-age crime thriller it has Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau on board. There is also a rumour that, Vishnu and Kajal will be seen as siblings in this movie which also Ruhani Sharma in the prominent role. This movie is being simultaneously made in both English and Telugu languages.



This movie is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and is produced by AVA Entertainments and 24 Frames Factory banners. This thriller will hit the screens this Summer.

