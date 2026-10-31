Venkatesh’s Aadarsha Kutumbam First Day Box Collection Report

It is well known that Venkatesh and Trivikram’s Aadarsha Kutumbam movie hit the theatres yesterday and is running successfully in the theatres with a positive word of mouth. Usually, ace filmmaker Trivikram’s films are not usually associated with action-heavy backdrops. But Adarsha Kutumbam had that high-octane action sequences and still entertained the audience highlighting a complete new narrative from our dear ‘Matala Mantrikudu’.

Going with the first day collection report, this movie minted 16.65 cr in worldwide gross and registered India net collection Rs 9.50 cr while the overseas market fetched Rs 5.5 cr at the ticket windows. Well, it is a decent start for Aadarsha Kutumbam and thus the makers are expecting the movie to join 50 crores club by this weekend.

Andhra / Telangana – Rs 9.25 crores

Tamil Nadu – Rs 30 lakhs

Kerala – Rs 2 lakhs

Karnataka – Rs 1.40 crores

Rest of India – Rs 18 lakhs

Going with the storyline, it is filled with Trivikram’s trademark one liners and highlighted Venky being vexed with his daily household chores as Chitti Babu. Even his son Sarva’s poor academic performance and his wife Swarna’s habit of lending money further adds humour to the plot. But the sudden jackpot changes their lifestyle and makes them lock horns with the antagonists.

Thus, Adarsha Kutumbam is filled with humour and action elements that made the audience sit at the edge of the seats. This Trivikram directorial is produced by S Radha Krishna under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner.