Venkatesh's Daughter Hayavahini Gets Engaged: Chiranjeevi & Mahesh Babu Attend this Event | Check Out Pics

Once again, wedding bells are set to chime in the Daggubati household, as Venkatesh's second daughter, Hayavahini, is all prepared to enter wedded bliss. This joyous occasion follows a few years after the wedding of Venkatesh's elder sister, Ashrita. The news is abuzz with excitement about the impending nuptials. Hayavahini is all set to join hands in matrimony with a doctor from Vijayawada. The engagement ceremony, a splendid affair, took place in Vijayawada just yesterday. According to reliable sources, the Daggubati family celebrated the occasion in a grand manner, and it was graced by the presence of superstar Mahesh Babu's family and Megastar Chiranjeevi, along with other luminaries from the film industry. Friends, relatives, and family members also gathered to partake in the festivities.

Venkatesh, not known for his extensive presence on social media, has always adhered to the principle of granting his children the autonomy to make their own choices, be it in their career paths or personal lives, without any undue influence from the film industry. This approach has allowed his children the freedom to pursue their interests.

In the world of cinema, it has been a year since Venkatesh's last film release. Last year, he delighted the audience with the movies "F3" and "Ori Deva." This year, he ventured into the realm of online streaming with the web series "Rana Naidu." Additionally, he took on the leading role in the Hindi film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan." Presently, he is immersed in his work on the film "Saindhav," where he portrays the protagonist.





