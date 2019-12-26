Venky Mama 11 days box office collection report

Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya's Venky Mama does well at the box-office now. The film completed a run of 11 days at the box-office and it made an amount of 26.36 crores in the Telugu states and 31.99 crores worldwide and achieved a gross of 54.90 crores.

The following is the area-wise break-up of Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya starrer Venky Mama for 11 days.

Nizam: Rs 10.24 Cr

Ceded: Rs 4.25 Cr

UA: Rs 4.05 Cr

Guntur: Rs 2.04 Cr

Krishna: Rs 1.56 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 2.05 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 1.27 Cr

Nellore: Rs 0.90 Cr

Rest Of India: Rs 2.54 Cr

Overseas: Rs 3.08 Cr

Total 11 days AP/TS Venky Mama Collections: Rs 26.36 Cr Shares

Total 11 days Worldwide Venky Mama Collections: Rs 31.99 Cr Shares

Total 11 days Worldwide Venky Mama Collections: Rs 54.90 Cr Gross

KS Ravindra directed the film while Suresh Babu produced it. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput are the heroines. The movie has music by Thaman.