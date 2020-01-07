Venky Mama Collection 24 Days Box Office Report

Venky Mama is one of the exciting movies in current times. Victory Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya played the lead roles in the movie. The film released in December and the final run of the same is almost coming to an end. Venky Mama movie has got a lot of interesting and exciting surprises but they did not impress the audiences. The makers expected huge revenues from the movie unit but it is a kind of disappointment at the box-office.

The following is the detailed collections report of the movie for 24 days at the worldwide box-office.

Nizam: 12.45Cr

Ceded: 4.89Cr

Uttarandhra: 5.39Cr

East Godavari: 2.43Cr

West Godavari: 1.48cr

Guntur: 2.39Cr

Krishna: 1.94Cr

Nellore: 1.06Cr

Karnataka & Rest Of India: 2.70Cr

Overseas: 3.24Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states Total:- 32.03CR

Total: 37.97CR gross

Directed by KS Ravindra, the movie is jointly produced by Suresh Productions and People Media Factory.