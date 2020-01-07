Venky Mama Collection 24 Days Box Office Report
Venky Mama is one of the exciting movies in current times. Victory Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya played the lead roles in the movie. The film released in December and the final run of the same is almost coming to an end. Venky Mama movie has got a lot of interesting and exciting surprises but they did not impress the audiences. The makers expected huge revenues from the movie unit but it is a kind of disappointment at the box-office.
The following is the detailed collections report of the movie for 24 days at the worldwide box-office.
Nizam: 12.45Cr
Ceded: 4.89Cr
Uttarandhra: 5.39Cr
East Godavari: 2.43Cr
West Godavari: 1.48cr
Guntur: 2.39Cr
Krishna: 1.94Cr
Nellore: 1.06Cr
Karnataka & Rest Of India: 2.70Cr
Overseas: 3.24Cr
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states Total:- 32.03CR
Total: 37.97CR gross
Directed by KS Ravindra, the movie is jointly produced by Suresh Productions and People Media Factory.