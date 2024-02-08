Vennela Kishore as lead actor, ‘Chari 111,’ set for March 1st theatrical release

Adding his name to the list of Telugu comedians transitioning to male leads, the talented Vennela Kishore is making his debut as the main protagonist in the spy comedy film 'Chari 111.'

The makers of 'Chari 111' have shared an eagerly awaited update, revealing that the spy comedy is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 1st. To announce the release date, an intriguing poster has been unveiled, featuring March 1 as the much-anticipated day.

Starring Vennela Kishore and Tollywood debutante Samyuktha Viswanathan in lead roles, 'Chari 111' is directed by TG Keerthi Kumar, known for his work on Sumanth Akkineni's 'Malli Modalaindi.' Produced by Aditi Soni under the Barkat Studios banner, the film's music is composed by Simon K King. Fans can expect the trailer to be released early next week, creating more anticipation and excitement as the film gears up for its theatrical debut.

With 'Chari 111' hitting the screens in just a few weeks, the makers plan to unveil the trailer as the first glimpse into the spy comedy's world. Further promotional material is expected to follow the trailer release, building up the buzz around Vennela Kishore's maiden venture as a male lead.