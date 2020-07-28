Veteran film actor, director and producer Raavi Kondal Rao died due to Cardiac Arrest

Tollywood: Veteran film actor, director and producer Raavi Kondal Rao died at a private hospital in Begumpet a little while ago due to cardiac arrest.

The 85-year-old actor who belongs to Samarlakot in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh started his film career in 1958 with a film called Shobha. During his long film career, he acted in over 600 films. He was seen more in films directed by late film director Bapu.

Some of such films are Pelli Pustakam, Radha Gopalam, etc. His acting in Bhairvadweepam got him great appreciation. He was a character artist and had played several roles as a comedian, villain etc.

He was married to Radha Kumari who was also a well-known film actress. She died in 2012.