Vijay Devarakonda Praises The Whole Team Of Major And Drops A Sweet Note

It is all known that Tollywood's young hero Adivi Sesh's Major movie is running successfully in the theatres with a positive talk. Being the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life in 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, Sandeep best fit the bill and showcased a few important glimpses of this great soldier's life story. Most of the Tollywood celebs watched the movie and dropped their reviews praising Sesh and the whole team through social media. Off late, even Rowdy actor Vijay Devarakonda also shared his review on Twitter page and also congratulated the whole team with a sweet note!

#MajorTheFilm A film filled with passion, love & sincerity. A man to look upto. A man we can all learn from. A true Idol. Definitely watch this one to know about our hero. Congratulations to the entire team! And my warmest respect and love to the parents of Major Sandeep! pic.twitter.com/1XWPAaJkbi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 7, 2022

As I reflect on this journey... My greatest honor came from Major Sandeep's Mother. Watch this video for a few minutes to see what I mean. :) #Major From my heart. To yours. pic.twitter.com/fi390aCXri — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 7, 2022

A few hours ago, Sesh dropped a heartfelt video and doled out how Major Sandeep transformed him and how his parents helped him to essay the role perfectly on the big screens. The video also showcased how Sesh joined Sandeep's family and turned a part of their lives. Even Sandeep's rare childhood pics with his family are also shown in this video. Sesh also wrote, "As I reflect on this journey... My greatest honor came from Major Sandeep's Mother. Watch this video for a few minutes to see what I mean. :) #Major From my heart. To yours."

Major movie is the biopic of 26/11 terrorist attack hero NSG Commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Saiee Majrekar is the lead actress while Shobita Dhulipalla will be seen as a guest of the Taj Mahal hotel who will be seen as a mother of a small girl too.

This movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by Mahesh Babu under his home banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies banners. It also has Prakash Raj and Revathi essaying the role of his parents and Murli Sharma will be seen as his higher official. This movie is released in 3 languages, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Major movie hit the theatres on 3rd June 2022!