Vijay Devarakonda Unveils The Teaser Release Date Of Liger

Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda is all set to step into the shoes of a boxer for his upcoming movie 'Liger'… Being Puri Jagannadh's directorial, there are many expectations on it. As the movie is ready to hit the theatres in August, the makers are all keeping the expectations high by unveiling regular updates from the movie. Off late, they unveiled the teaser release date and dropped a new poster…

Vijay Devarakonda shared the teaser announcement poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

We have been waiting patiently for our turn in front of INDIA! I am Hungrrrrry - India is Hungry Now, Time has come to Unleash him.#Liger May 9th - 4 PM pic.twitter.com/9Sqaa7Ezir — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 4, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "We have been waiting patiently for our turn in front of INDIA! I am Hungrrrrry - India is Hungry. Now, Time has come to Unleash him. #Liger May 9th - 4 PM".

Going with the poster, the ferocious lion is seen ready for hunting! The teaser will be out on 9th May @ 4 PM".

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is being helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

Well, Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Devarakonda recently announced their next movie Jana Gana Mana… Vijay will essay the role of a soldier in this army-plot movie!