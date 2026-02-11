Two children killed as school bus runs over bike in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, : In a heart-wrenching accident, two minor children were killed on the spot after a private school bus hit a bike and ran over them near the Police Quarters in Thanisandra on Wednesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Varsha (2) and Bhanu (4).

According to police, the tragic incident took place under the jurisdiction of Hennur Traffic Police Station. Senior officials, including the North Division Traffic DCP, rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Nagangouda, a native of Yadgir district, works as a constable in the City Armed Reserve (CAR). On Tuesday morning, he was riding his bike along with his daughter Varsha and his brother’s daughter Bhanu to buy milk from a nearby shop.

As it was school time, a private school bus was on its way to pick up students. Seeing the bus approaching, Nagangouda reportedly stopped the bike on the roadside to allow it to pass safely.

However, while taking a U-turn near Thanisandra, the bus allegedly collided with the stationary bike. The impact threw both children onto the road. In a horrifying turn of events, the rear wheel of the bus ran over the two girls.

Local residents immediately rushed to help and shifted the children to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, both children succumbed to their grievous injuries. Nagangouda sustained minor injuries and is said to be in deep shock following the incident.

The bodies of the children have been sent to Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Grieving family members gathered at the hospital, with emotional scenes unfolding as they struggled to come to terms with the sudden tragedy.

Hennur traffic police have taken the school bus driver into custody for questioning. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who have demanded stricter monitoring of school bus drivers and better traffic management in the area to prevent such tragedies in the future