Missing Kadur official traced at home after suicide note sparks panic

Chikkamagaluru, : Tension prevailed in Kadur taluk on Wednesday after a government official went missing leaving behind a death note accusing a Congress MLA and four others of harassment. However, swift action by police led to the safe tracing of the official, Iqbal, at his residence in Vijayapura area of Chikkamagaluru city.

Iqbal, who works as a statistical inspector at the Kadur taluk office, had reportedly disappeared after writing a detailed note alleging mental harassment and corruption pressure from senior officials and local political representatives. In the note, he had even mentioned that he might end his life along with his family, which intensified fears and prompted an urgent search operation.

Police launched a hunt immediately after receiving information about the death note. Later in the evening, Iqbal was found at his home, safe and unharmed. Authorities are now questioning him to understand the exact circumstances behind the incident.

*Serious allegations in death note*

In the note, Iqbal levelled serious allegations against Kadur MLA Anand, his personal assistant Manjunath, Tahsildar Poornima and two others. He claimed that Manjunath had been pressuring him to pay Rs 25,000 every month and had also asked him to issue a fake death certificate.

Iqbal further alleged that Tahsildar Poornima used to verbally abuse him daily because he was a Muslim. He stated that when he complained about this to the MLA, instead of taking action, the MLA scolded him and ignored the issue.

The official also claimed that he was transferred unfairly despite suffering from ill health. He alleged that the Kadur taluk office was involved in large-scale irregularities and fake documentation, and that he was targeted because he refused to cooperate.

Iqbal demanded that his transfer order be withdrawn and that those responsible for harassing him be brought to justice. Sources said the transfer was ordered following complaints from local residents and a recommendation by the MLA.

Police have assured a thorough investigation into the allegations, while the incident has sparked a political and administrative controversy in the district.