Turkish Airlines carried 7.6 million passengers in January 2026.

According to January 2026 Traffic Results;

ü The number of carried passengers recorded as 7.6 million. International load factor was 83.7% while domestic load factor was 87.5%.

ü Number of international-to-international passengers carried increased by 10.8% from 2.8 million in 2025 to 3.1 million in this period.

ü Available seat kilometers (ASK), increased by 10% to 23.7 billion during the period of January 2026 from 21.5 billion for the same period of 2025.

ü Cargo/Mail carried during the period of January 2026 increased by 18.8% from January 2025, totaling 178.3 thousand tons.

ü By the end of January 2026, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 522.

Traffic results are consolidated and include Turkish Airlines main brand and AJet data.

Turkish Airlines, Inc.