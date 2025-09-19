Vijay Deverakonda cheers for young talent at ‘Little Hearts’ success meet

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has always been known for encouraging fresh talent in the industry. Having climbed the ladder of stardom starting from small-budget films himself, Vijay understands the hardships newcomers face. Staying true to this spirit, he recently attended the success meet of the blockbuster Little Hearts as the chief guest, extending his support and appreciation to the young team behind the film.

Speaking at the event, Vijay highlighted how the success of small films carries larger significance. He explained that when one film made by outsiders clicks, it fuels the dreams of many others who are trying to break into the industry without any background or backing. “The Little Hearts team includes many outsiders who achieved success without any support. They will inspire countless newcomers. When one person succeeds, it positively impacts many others. It sparks a belief in young talent that they too can succeed,” Vijay said.

He also congratulated the team for their hard work and sincerity, sharing that he personally spent nearly three hours conversing with them, unlike the brief meetings he usually has at events. Calling cinema his second priority after his parents, Vijay advised director Mouli and the team to stay grounded and remain true to themselves. “Mouli, stay the way you are. There’s no need to follow everyone’s advice. Just make sure your parents are happy. Learn to balance your life and career,” he added.

Vijay’s presence and heartfelt words made the event even more memorable, as his encouragement not only motivated the Little Hearts team but also resonated deeply with aspiring filmmakers and actors across the industry.