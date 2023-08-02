Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet

Romantic drama “Kushi,” starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha, gained solid hype among fans with fantastic songs. It is always important for a film to have good songs to get good buzz, and “Kushi” is highly succeeded in this aspect. Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame is the music composer of “Kushi.”

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi also stars Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Saranya Pradeep, and Vennela Kishore.

Vijay Deverakonda gave a hint about the film’s promotional campaign. As per the actor’s latest tweet, we can expect two major updates in another 8 days and 14 days from today. What are those updates? We must wait for a while to know what the team has in store for us. The movie is scheduled for a grand release on September 1, 2023.





8 days.

14 days.

30 days.#Kushi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 1, 2023



