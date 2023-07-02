Live
Vijay Deverakonda launches ‘Annapurna Photo Studio’ trailer
Big Ben Cinemas, the banner behind soulful movies like "Pelli Choopulu" and "Dear Comrade," is back with another interesting movie called "Annapurna Photo Studio.
Big Ben Cinemas, the banner behind soulful movies like “Pelli Choopulu” and “Dear Comrade,” is back with another interesting movie called “Annapurna Photo Studio.” Directed by Chendu Muddu and starring Chaitanya Rao and Lavanya Sahukara, the film is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.
Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda has launched the movie’s theatrical trailer. Set in the early 90s, the film follows a man’s love story and the challenges he faces in the process. The trailer promises that the movie will have all the elements audiences want, and the production values, score, and visuals are all fine. Yash Rangineni, Vasu Inturi, Uttara Reddy, Mihirah, Viva Raghav, and others are also part of the film, which features music by Prince Henry. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project