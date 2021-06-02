Vijay Deverakonda repeats it for third time!

Sensationa actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy working on Puri Jagannath's Liger. The shoot will resume as soon as the lockdown ends. Meanwhile, the actor has achieved a new feat in Hyderabad. Vijay Devarakonda has won the the Most desirable man 2020 title.

With this, Vijay Devarakonda has become the first person to win the title 3 times in a row in the history of most desirable series. Vijay Devarakonda's fans are extremely happy with this current feat set up by the actor. Vijay is extremely active on social media and he enjoys a fan base in multiple states.



Vijay Deverakonda scored his first hit with Pelli Choopulu. Later, he emerged as an actor with Arjun Reddy. With Geetha Govindam, he achieved the first blockbuster in his career. After that, there is no looking back for the actor in Tollywood. With Liger, Vijay is now making his debut in Bollywood.

