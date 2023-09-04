Vijay Deverakonda- Samantha starrer ‘Kushi’ collects staggering 70.23 crores gross WW, achieves breakeven in United States

The Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's “Kushi,” much awaited pan-indian romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana released in theaters. “Kushi” is unanimously loved by the audience as a love and family entertainer.

The film created huge buzz with chartbuster songs and trailer, upon its release the film received super positive response from the audience. It became the biggest opener for Vijay Deverakonda and the same sensation continued on 2nd day too. The two days collections are massive 51 crores and as expected if performed phenomenally on Day 3 i.e, Sunday.

Kushi collects staggering 70.23 crores gross worldwide in just 3 days. The film grossed best numbers in Nizam, Vizag and other areas. The film completed breakeven in USA and entered into profit zone. $1.38M reported Gross till 5PM PST Sunday. It is heading towards $2 Million Club.

Looks like the film is going to pass crucial monday test and mint good numbers on day 4. The bookings are looking good. Shows and numbers are increasing show by show. With super positive word of mouth, the film is going to continue terrific run and post good numbers.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya Pradeep play other key roles in Kushi. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed music to this rom-com.