Vijay Deverakonda to join Balakrishna?

Unstoppable with NBK is one of the upcoming talk shows in Telugu. Aha Video will officially premiere the talk show on 4th November. Balakrishna Nandamuri is donning the hat of host for the first time in his career. The promo of the talk show already went viral and there are many speculations about the guests on the talk show.

Already, we have heard the reports that the Manchu family will grace the talk show to chat with Balakrishna. Mohan Babu, Vishnu, and Lakshmi are expected to grace the talk show.

At the same time, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan might also join Balakrishna to be a part of this talk show. A young hero seems to be the latest one to join the list of guests.

Vijay Deverakonda seems to be taking part in the talk show too. He is the brand ambassador of Aha and also shares a good rapport with Balakrishna. More details on the same will be out soon.



