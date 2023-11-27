Vijay Deverakonda to launch RWDY-Indian street culture in December

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has his own clothing brand Rowdy Wear and it’s quite the rage. With the new designs that satisfied every customer, the brand grown beyond imagination. The youth are mad about the 'Rowdy Wear' as it stands out. Now, the actor, who even addresses his fans as ‘rowdies’ at the start of his event speeches, will be relaunching luxury apparel in a stunning announcement- aims to reclaim indian supremacy.

Vijay Deverakonda teases new luxury clothing label- RWDY Indian Street Culture in a stunning video explaining the philosophy of the brand. "We will reclaim Indian supremacy" says actor, entrepreneur & fashion icon Vijay Deverakonda in an exciting announcement of a new wave fashion house.

The entrepreneur is ready to make solid fashion statement and make the world say Namasthe. The RWDY Indian street culture will take over the world in December, with the grand launch into the market.