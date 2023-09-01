Vijay Deverakonda video on ‘Kushi’ goes viral

“Kushi” is all set to release in a few hours from now on. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha play the main lead in this film. Shiva Nirvana, who gave blockbusters like “Ninnu Kori,” “Majili,” and “Tuck Jagadish” is directing this love story. Vijay Deverakonda has pinned a lot of hopes on this film as his last project, Liger which was directed by Puri Jagannadh and turned out as a debacle at the box office. Kushi has been in the making for over two years now and a lot of money is also riding on the film.

Just before the release, Vijay put up a small video from the pool where he wishes the film gets a great start. He also promises that the film will impress the family audience big time. Last but not least, Vijay says that he has been dreaming of achieving box-office success for the longest time and “Kushi” will bring a smile to everyone’s face.







