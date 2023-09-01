Live
- IIT K develops new ‘protective layer for microwave metamaterial absorbers’
- Provide comfortable facilities to cultural teams: JEO
- Nehru Memorial Museum And Library Renamed: India's Historical Institution Gets New Identity"
- These OnePlus phones to get Android 14-based OxygenOS in September
- Visakhapatnam: Liquid iron gets spilled
- Vijay Deverakonda video on ‘Kushi’ goes viral
- Tirupati: Civic chief takes up door-to-door survey for verification of voters list
- Telangana Government releases schedule for Teacher transfers
- Yuva Galam Padayatra entered East Godavari District
- Tirupati: National Lok Adalat to be held on Sept 9
Just In
Vijay Deverakonda video on ‘Kushi’ goes viral
Just before the release of ‘Kushi’, Vijay put up a small video from the pool where he wishes the film gets a great start. He also promises that the film will impress the family audience big time.
“Kushi” is all set to release in a few hours from now on. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha play the main lead in this film. Shiva Nirvana, who gave blockbusters like “Ninnu Kori,” “Majili,” and “Tuck Jagadish” is directing this love story. Vijay Deverakonda has pinned a lot of hopes on this film as his last project, Liger which was directed by Puri Jagannadh and turned out as a debacle at the box office. Kushi has been in the making for over two years now and a lot of money is also riding on the film.
Just before the release, Vijay put up a small video from the pool where he wishes the film gets a great start. He also promises that the film will impress the family audience big time. Last but not least, Vijay says that he has been dreaming of achieving box-office success for the longest time and “Kushi” will bring a smile to everyone’s face.