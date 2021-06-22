Vijay gives a clarity on LIGER OTT Release

Vijay Devarakonda is currently doing a film with Puri Jagannath. Titled Liger, the film is going to be a boxing drama. Ananya Pandey is playing the leading lady. There are reports that the film will head for a direct OTT release. However, there is no truth in the same.

Taking to his Twitter profile, Vijay Devarakonda has officially confirmed that the film will release in theatres alone. Condemning the speculations, Vijay even wrote, "Too little. I'll do more in the theaters".

Vijay Devarakonda is marking his debut in Bollywood with this project. Ananya Pandey is making her debut in South. The film unit is planning to resume the shoot soon. The complete details of the new release date of the movie will be out soon.

Charmmee Kaur is co-producing the film. The film is presented by Karan Johar in Hindi.