Vijay, Rashmika share their dreamy sangeet pictures

Star couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have set social media abuzz by sharing enchanting glimpses from their wedding festivities. The duo tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Mementos in the presence of close friends and family, blending tradition, glamour, and heartfelt celebrations.

Ahead of their grand reception, the couple dropped stunning pictures from their Sangeet night. Dressed in custom creations by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock, Rashmika dazzled in a silver lehenga while Vijay turned heads in a jewel-studded black ensemble. Dramatic capes added a regal flair to their glittering looks. The pictures captured emotional family moments, including a heartwarming group frame featuring both families together.

In her post, Rashmika described the evening as the “most fun night ever,” filled with love, laughter, surprises, and dancing until dawn. Vijay echoed the sentiment, calling it a celebration where they laughed till tears rolled and danced till their feet hurt, staying on the floor until 4 am.

The wedding itself honored their cultural roots with a traditional Telugu ceremony in the morning and a Kodava ritual in the evening. Pre-wedding festivities included a Japanese dinner, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket.

The couple has confirmed that their March 4 reception will now be strictly invite-only for security reasons, despite initially planning a larger industry gathering.