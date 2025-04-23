Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘ACE’ locks May 23 for worldwide release

Get ready for a high-octane thrill ride as ACE, starring the versatile ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to hit theatres across the globe on May 23, 2025. The makers officially announced the release date today, unveiling a stunning promotional poster that’s already setting social media abuzz.

Helmed by director Arumugakumar, ACE promises to be a commercial action entertainer with an ensemble cast that includes Rukmini Vasanth, Yogi Babu, B.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Babloo, and Rajkumar. Produced under the banner of 7Cs Entertainment, the film is mounted on a grand scale and is expected to offer a mix of gripping action and mass appeal.

The technical crew behind the film boasts some impressive names. Karan Bahadur Rawat handles cinematography, while the soundtrack is composed by Justin Prabhakaran with Sam C.S. scoring the background music. Fenny Oliver takes charge of editing and A.K. Muthu heads the art direction.

Shot entirely in Malaysia, the film has been building strong momentum ever since the release of its teaser, song promos, and glimpses—all of which received an enthusiastic response from fans and industry watchers.

With Vijay Sethupathi leading from the front, expectations are soaring for ACE, which is being hailed as a potential blockbuster. As the countdown to May 23 begins, audiences are bracing themselves for a cinematic treat that blends sleek visuals, compelling storytelling, and Sethupathi’s magnetic screen presence.