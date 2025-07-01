Vijay Sethupathi’s Pan-India Film Announced

Dashing director Puri Jagannadh is all set to join hands with the versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi for a highly anticipated Pan-India film. With pre-production now complete, the film is gearing up to go on floors soon. The makers have begun unveiling the stellar cast, introducing key actors one by one to build anticipation around the project.

In what is being touted as their most ambitious venture yet, the film is being produced by Puri Jagannadh under the banner of Puri Connects with Charmme Kaur as the presenter, in collaboration with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla of JB Motion Pictures. This association with JB Motion Pictures further signals the grand scale and vision behind the film.

Director Puri Jagannadh is reportedly leaving no stone unturned, meticulously crafting every detail of the film. From scripting to casting, he is making thoughtful, impactful choices to ensure the film resonates with audiences nationwide.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi, while Tabu and Vijay Kumar take on significant roles.

This Pan-India entertainer will be released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi — aiming to captivate audiences across the country.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates from the team as they continue to reveal more details.