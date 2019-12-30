Vijay's next grabbed for 8.5 Cr in Telugu

Ilayathalapathy Vijay plans to come up with an exciting movie in the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. The success that the hero derived from the movie Whistle helps him to establish a much bigger market in Telugu.

As of now, the buzz states that Mahesh S Koneru who earlier brought Vijay's Bigil also bought the rights for this particular movie. The film is yet to get a title but the makers plan to release it on the occasion of New Year's eve.

Vijay did really well in Bigil that released as Whistle in Telugu. Mahesh Koneru is said to have paid an amount of 8.5 crores for this movie. Along with Vijay, the film also stars Vijay Setupathi in a crucial role. XB Film Creators is the production house that bankrolled the movie. The complete details of the film will come out soon.