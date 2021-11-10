Viral: Dialogue from RRR!

Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is currently in the post-production phase. The makers confirmed the film's release date as 7th January. The promotions are on full swing already. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in the film. A dialogue from the film is currently going viral on social media.

Apparently, the film's director Rajamouli has only revealed this dialogue recently at an event. The dialogue talks about war.

"Yuddhaanni vethukkuntu aayudhalu avey vasthayi. Adi dharma yuddham aithe vijayam thadhyam" is the dialogue from RRR that has caught everyone's attention now. There is no clarity on who will say it in the film.

MM Keeravani is the film's music director. DVV Danayya is producing the film under the DVV Entertainments banner. More details of the project will be out soon.