'Virata Parvam' to get a digital release?

As the theatres got shut down again because of the second wave of coronavirus, the makers of upcoming movies got into a dilemma. Because of the lockdown, we can expect that a couple of movies will get a direct OTT release instead of a theatrical release.

As per the latest reports, Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer, 'Virata Parvam' is also going to get a digital release very soon. Apparently, the makers have already started approaching multiple OTT platforms and if they come across a good offer, they are ready to sell the digital rights of the film. 'Virata Parvam' is undoubtedly one of the much awaited movies in Tollywood. So, most of the digital giants well come forward to bag the digital rights of the film.

We can expect a great deal for the film very soon and the official announcement will be released after that.

