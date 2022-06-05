Virata Parvam Trailer: It's The Story Of Vennala's True Love Towards Comrade Ravanna

Tollywood's young actor Rana Daggubati and natural beauty Sai Pallavi are all set to showcase the true love story based on the concept 'Revolution Is An Act Of Love'… Being an action drama filled with an emotional touch, there are many expectations on it. Although the shooting of this movie was completed a couple of years ago, the deadly pandemic postponed the release date more than twice. Now, the makers are all set to make the movie hit the big screens this month and thus, they dropped the intriguing trailer and grabbed the attention of the netizens.



Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi shared the trailer on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Oka yuddham enno praanaalu theesthundi, kaani adhe yudham oka praanam posindi m#VirataParvam Trailer out now. https://youtu.be/DVdwSc-X6YI @RanaDaggubati @Sai_Pallavi92 @nanditadas @venuudugulafilm #SureshBobbili #DivakarMan @dancinemaniac".

The trailer poster also showcases Rana and Sai Pallavi in the action mode holding the guns amid demolished building!

Going with the trailer, it starts off with showcasing how comrade Ravanna helps the villagers and saves them from the atrocities of the local politicians. The story takes us back to 1990s and makes us witness the condition of the comrades and their movement! But Vennala aka Sai Pallavi who gets impressed with the motivational speeches and writings of Ravanna falls in love with him. She leaves her houses and moves to forest in search of him. She also joins the movement and fights along with Ravanna. He also fights for the rights of normal people and question the corrupted leaders. But finally, she says him that peace is only the way to win the war! So, we need to wait and watch how will Vennala change the life of Ravanna as it is her story which is filmed basing true events!

Sharing the trailer, Sai Pallavi also wrote, "The biggest moments in history have originated from simple incidents.

The key lies in the purity of emotion.

This is one such story of honesty, love and adventure.

I'm proud to share with you all the trailer of VIRATA PARVAM

'Virata Parvam' movie is directed by Venu Udugula and is produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions banner. The movie is inspired and made based on the true events that took place in 1990s. Rana is essaying the role of Comrade Ravanna and Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennala. Even Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand are roped in to play important roles.



Virata Parvam movie will be released on 17th June, 2022 in theatres!