Vishal reaches a new milestone in film career

Action hero Vishal is currently one of the major star actors working in the Tamil film industry. Though he is from a Telugu family, Vishal was born and brought up in Chennai and thus, Tamil Nadu became his motherland. Vishal's father GK Reddy is a popular film producer and hence the actor was intrigued in films right from his childhood.

Vishal entered the film industry as an assistant director and made his maiden film as a hero in 2004. His first movie is Chellamme which was released on 10th September 2004. Starring Reema Sen and Bharath in the other lead roles, this love thriller was a big success at the box office. Even its Telugu dubbed version Prema Chadaragam became a hit in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

His second film Sandakozhi was a blockbuster and made Vishal a star in Kollywood. The film got a similar result in Telugu as well and made Vishal a bankable hero in Telugu as well. Since then, almost all of Vishal's movies get dubbed into Telugu and get good openings here. In his fifteen-year-old career, Vishal acted in about 30 films.