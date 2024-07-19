Vishnu Manchu’s epic actioner ‘Kannappa’set for December 2024 release

Vishnu Manchu’s highly anticipated film 'Kannappa' is set to hit cinemas worldwide in December 2024. The actor officially announced the release date with a statement on X: "December 2024 #Kannappa #HarHarMahadev."

'Kannappa' is an epic action film that promises a grand visual spectacle, thanks to its extensive use of VFX. The filmmakers are dedicating ample time to post-production to ensure a top-notch cinematic experience. This project is a significant milestone for Vishnu Manchu, who is committed to delivering a memorable film to audiences.

The teaser of 'Kannappa' created a buzz at the Cannes Film Festival, garnering a tremendous response from Indian and international audiences alike.

The film tells the legendary story of Bhakta Kannappa, renowned for his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. This theme of devotion and loyalty is expected to resonate with viewers across the globe, making 'Kannappa' a groundbreaking Indian film with universal appeal.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, 'Kannappa' boasts a stellar cast, including Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohan Lal, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

As 'Kannappa' gears up for its grand release, the excitement continues to build, promising an epic cinematic journey rooted in Indian culture and mythology.